Live updates: Celtics, Knicks facing off in Game 3 at MSG

What to Know Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Knicks lead the Eastern Conference semifinals series, 2-0.

Celtics blew two straight 20-point leads at home.

Boston has shot 25-for-100 from 3-point range in Games 1 and 2 combined.

Sam Hauser (ankle) doubtful to play, Kristaps Porzingis (illness) available.

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are set to face off Saturday in a pivotal Game 3 showdown at Madison Square Garden.

Boston trails the Eastern Conference semifinals series 2-0 after blowing two consecutive 20-point leads at home. The Celtics have shot an uncharacteristic 25-for-100 from 3-point range in the two games combined.

For the C's to bounce back, they will need more from their superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The tandem has combined to shoot 27-for-85 (31.7 percent) from the floor and 8-for-37 (21.6 percent) from deep in Games 1 and 2.

The Celtics have listed Sam Hauser as doubtful to play due to a right ankle sprain. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is available.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Game 3: