Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics, Knicks facing off in Game 4 at MSG

Boston looks to head back home with the series tied at 2-2.

By Justin Leger, Nick Goss and Darren Hartwell

What to Know

Fresh off a lopsided Game 3 victory at Madison Square Garden, the Boston Celtics hope to even their series against the New York Knicks at 2-2 on Monday night.

Boston overcame a raucous MSG crowd on Saturday, blowing out New York with a wire-to-wire 115-93 win. NBA Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard was the star, recording a team-high 23 points off the bench.

The C's will look for a similar result in Game 4 before the series shifts back to TD Garden. They could have Sam Hauser back in the mix as the sharpshooter was upgraded to questionable (right ankle sprain) on the latest injury report.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Celtics-Knicks Game 4:

