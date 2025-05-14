Live updates: C's host Knicks in do-or-die Game 5 at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles in Game 4 loss.

Knicks have a 3-1 series lead.

Celtics have blown double-digit leads in all three losses.

Sam Hauser (ankle) listed as probable to play for C's in Game 5.

The reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics are on the brink of elimination as they return to TD Garden for a do-or-die Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks.

In the fourth quarter of Monday's Game 4 loss, Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles. Although the catastrophic injury put Boston's repeat chances in doubt, Wednesday's game marks an opportunity for the team to rally around its toughest challenge yet.

C's sharpshooter Sam Hauser could return after missing the last three games with a right ankle sprain. Due to Tatum's absence and big man Kristaps Porzingis' nagging illness, Boston will have to get creative with its starting lineup.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Celtics-Knicks Game 5.