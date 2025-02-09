Live updates: Celtics lead Knicks in second quarter at MSG

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET for Celtics Pregame Live. And be sure to come back immediately after the game for complete coverage on Celtics Postgame Live.

This is just the second Celtics-Knicks matchup of the season. They last met on Opening Night when the C's won and tied a record with 29 3-pointers made.

The Celtics (36-16) are in second place in the East standings. The Knicks (34-17) are just 1.5 games behind Boston in third place.

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday and Knicks forward OG Anunoby will not play due to injury.

Two of the best teams in the NBA will square off at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night when the New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics.

The last time these rivals played was Opening Night in Boston back in October. The Celtics got their championship rings and cruised to a 132-109 victory on the strength 29 3-pointers, which tied a league record.

Both of these teams come into this matchup playing good basketball. The Celtics have won seven of their last 10 games, while the Knicks are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Boston has a slim 1.5-game lead over New York for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Each of these teams will be without a key defensive player with Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) and Knicks forward OG Anunoby (foot sprain) unable to play.

Follow our Celtics-Knicks live blog below for score updates, video highlights, injury news, analysis and more.