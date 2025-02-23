Live updates: Red-hot Celtics taking on Knicks at TD Garden

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston for Celtics Postgame Live after the game

Celtics (40-16) have won four straight games and eight of their last nine.

Boston beat New York by 27 points at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 8

Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman ruled out for C's.

The Boston Celtics (40-16) will take on the New York Knicks (37-19) in their first game at TD Garden since the All-Star break.

Boston enters Sunday's matchup with four consecutive wins and eight in its last nine games. It'll look to duplicate its performance vs. the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 8, when it cruised to an emphatic 27-point victory.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's showdown: