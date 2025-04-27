Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics, Magic facing off in Game 4 in Orlando

Boston looks to bounce back from its Game 3 defeat.

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will look to avenge Friday's loss and put the Orlando Magic on the brink of elimination Sunday night.

Boston has a 2-1 series lead following its 95-93 Game 3 loss to Orlando. The chippy matchup included the Magic's third flagrant foul in three games, this time by Cole Anthony on Jaylen Brown. After the C's loss, a frustrated Brown said a "fight might break out" if Orlando's antics continue.

That sets the stage for another entertaining showdown in Game 4. Brown (knee) is questionable to play, and Jrue Holiday (hamstring) will miss his second straight game.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Game 4:

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us