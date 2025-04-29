Live updates: Celtics, Magic facing off in Game 5 at TD Garden

What to Know
- Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.
- Celtics lead the first-round series, 3-1.
- Jrue Holiday (hamstring) to miss third straight game, Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable.
- Jayson Tatum dropped 37 points in Celtics' 107-98 Game 4 win.
- Tip-off for Game 5 scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.
BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are one win away from their fourth consecutive Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance.
They will take a 3-1 series lead into Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Boston hasn't lost to Orlando at home since 2022.
Celtics guard Jrue Holiday will miss his third straight game with a hamstring strain. Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report with a right knee posterior impingement, though he played in Game 4 after being listed with the ailment.
Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Game 5: