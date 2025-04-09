Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics, Magic facing off in Orlando

Boston will tie Golden State for the best road record in NBA history with a win.

By Justin Leger

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic for their final road game of the season Wednesday night.

With a win, the C's will tie the Golden State Warriors for the best road record in NBA history (34-7). It'll be up to the supporting cast to make that happen with Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford officially ruled out on the second night of the back-to-back.

Boston is coming off a thrilling 119-117 overtime victory against the New York Knicks. Orlando has lost four consecutive games.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's matchup:

