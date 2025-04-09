Live updates: Celtics, Magic facing off in Orlando

What to Know Coverage begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics will tie Warriors for best road record in NBA history (34-7) with a win.

Boston (59-20) looking to reach 60-win mark for second consecutive season.

Magic have lost four straight games.

Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford OUT for C's.

The Boston Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic for their final road game of the season Wednesday night.

With a win, the C's will tie the Golden State Warriors for the best road record in NBA history (34-7). It'll be up to the supporting cast to make that happen with Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford officially ruled out on the second night of the back-to-back.

Boston is coming off a thrilling 119-117 overtime victory against the New York Knicks. Orlando has lost four consecutive games.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's matchup: