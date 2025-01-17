Live updates: Celtics taking on Magic at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics are 7-7 over their last 14 games, including a 110-97 loss Wednesday in Toronto.

Boston (28-12) is second in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando (23-19) is fifth.

Jalen Suggs, Goga Bitadze, Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, and Jett Howard are OUT for Magic.

The Boston Celtics return to TD Garden looking for a bounce-back victory after Wednesday's brutal loss in Toronto.

The head-scratching 110-97 loss brought the C's to 7-7 over their last 14 games and marked their third double-digit defeat in their last five. On Friday night, they'll look to get back on track with a win over the Orlando Magic.

Orlando won the first meeting between these two teams on Dec. 23, 108-104. It was a physical matchup that featured a dust-up involving Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Suggs, and Goga Bitadze. The Magic have ruled out both Suggs and Bitadze for Friday's rematch.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the game: