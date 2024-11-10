Live updates: Jaylen Brown returns as Celtics face Bucks in Milwaukee

What to Know Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

The Celtics (8-2) beat the Bucks (2-7) 119-108 on Oct. 28.

Jayson Tatum has scored 30+ points in six of Boston's 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is back in the lineup after missing the previous four games due to injury.

Payton Pritchard leads the NBA in points off the bench this season (164).

The reigning champion Boston Celtics are set to take on the struggling Milwaukee Bucks for a Sunday afternoon showdown at Fiserv Forum

The C's were victorious when these two teams faced off on Oct. 28. They cruised to a 119-108 victory behind a 30-point performance from Jaylen Brown and a 28-point outburst off the bench by Payton Pritchard.

Milwaukee (2-7) enters Sunday's game 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston (8-2) sits in second place, 2.5 games behind the 11-0 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's game: