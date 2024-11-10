Boston Celtics
Live updates: Jaylen Brown returns as Celtics face Bucks in Milwaukee

Boston looks to improve to 2-0 against Milwaukee this season.

By Justin Leger and Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The reigning champion Boston Celtics are set to take on the struggling Milwaukee Bucks for a Sunday afternoon showdown at Fiserv Forum

The C's were victorious when these two teams faced off on Oct. 28. They cruised to a 119-108 victory behind a 30-point performance from Jaylen Brown and a 28-point outburst off the bench by Payton Pritchard.

Milwaukee (2-7) enters Sunday's game 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston (8-2) sits in second place, 2.5 games behind the 11-0 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's game:

