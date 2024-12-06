Live updates: Celtics welcome resurgent Bucks to TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

C's beat the Bucks 119-108 on Oct. 28 and 113-107 on Nov. 10.

Jaylen Brown called Giannis Antetokounmpo a "child" for his fake handshake in their last matchup.

Giannis is averaging 34.0 points per game since the start of November.

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for the C's on the first night of their back-to-back.

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden as they look to improve to 3-0 vs. their Eastern Conference rival this season.

The last time these two teams faced off, there was some drama as Giannis Antetokounmpo drew the ire of Jaylen Brown. Antetokounmpo hit Brown with an elbow to the face while attempting a layup and subsequently faked out the Celtics star on a handshake. Brown didn't take kindly to the two-time MVP's antics, calling him a "child" after Boston's 113-107 win.

The stage is set for more fireworks for Friday night's showdown. The Bucks have bounced back from their terrible start to the campaign and have won six of their last seven games. They'll still face a tough task against the reigning NBA champions, who enter this matchup with an 18-4 record.

Follow our live blog for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's Celtics-Bucks showdown: