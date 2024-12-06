Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics welcome resurgent Bucks to TD Garden

Boston is 2-0 against Milwaukee this season.

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden as they look to improve to 3-0 vs. their Eastern Conference rival this season.

The last time these two teams faced off, there was some drama as Giannis Antetokounmpo drew the ire of Jaylen Brown. Antetokounmpo hit Brown with an elbow to the face while attempting a layup and subsequently faked out the Celtics star on a handshake. Brown didn't take kindly to the two-time MVP's antics, calling him a "child" after Boston's 113-107 win.

The stage is set for more fireworks for Friday night's showdown. The Bucks have bounced back from their terrible start to the campaign and have won six of their last seven games. They'll still face a tough task against the reigning NBA champions, who enter this matchup with an 18-4 record.

Follow our live blog for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's Celtics-Bucks showdown:

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us