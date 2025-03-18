Live updates: Celtics, Nets face off in rematch at TD Garden

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will meet again Tuesday night for a rematch at TD Garden.

Boston squeaked out a 115-113 victory over Brooklyn in Saturday's showdown at Barclays Center, extending its win streak against the Nets to seven games. Big man Kristaps Porzingis returned from an eight-game absence and led the way with. a game-high 24 points.

This time, the C's will be short-handed with Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) and Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) sidelined.

Tuesday's game will feature a special all-female broadcast on NBC Sports Boston to celebrate Women's History Month. Tune in at 6:30 p.m. ET and follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Tuesday's matchup: