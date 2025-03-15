Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Porzingis returns as C's and Nets face off in Brooklyn

The C's have won six consecutive matchups against the Nets.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of their back-to-back.

Boston is coming off a 103-91 win over the Miami Heat and will look to complete its two-game road trip with its seventh straight regular-season win over Brooklyn. While the Nets will have the advantage of playing on fresh legs, the C's will get a major boost with Kristaps Porzingis (illness) returning from an eight-game absence.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston. Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Saturday's game:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsKristaps Porzingis
