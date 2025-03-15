Live updates: Porzingis returns as C's and Nets face off in Brooklyn

What to Know
- Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.
- Celtics (48-19) have won six consecutive matchups against the Nets (22-44).
- Boston is 6-4 this season in the second game of back-to-backs.
- Nets have lost nine of their last 10 games.
- C's big man Kristaps Porzingis is available after missing the last eight games.
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of their back-to-back.
Boston is coming off a 103-91 win over the Miami Heat and will look to complete its two-game road trip with its seventh straight regular-season win over Brooklyn. While the Nets will have the advantage of playing on fresh legs, the C's will get a major boost with Kristaps Porzingis (illness) returning from an eight-game absence.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston. Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Saturday's game: