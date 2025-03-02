Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics taking on Nuggets at TD Garden

The C's hope to avoid their first three-game losing skid in almost two years.

By Justin Leger

The Boston Celtics' challenging stretch continues as they will host the Denver Nuggets for a Sunday matinee at TD Garden.

Boston is coming off tough losses to the red-hot Detroit Pistons and first-place Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs completed a 22-point comeback to take Friday's matchup between the Eastern Conference powerhouses.

Cleveland's win spoiled Jayson Tatum's 46-point, 16-rebound performance to wrap up the Celtics superstar's sensational month. He finished February with averages of 28.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists over 11 games.

Tatum will look to stay hot against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in a potential NBA Finals preview. Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's game:

