Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics host Thunder in potential Finals preview

Oklahoma City leads the Western Conference with a 53-12 record.

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg and Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics will welcome the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder to TD Garden for a potential NBA Finals preview.

Led by NBA MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are cruising to their second straight No. 1 seed. They enter Wednesday night's game vs. the C's with a 53-12 record, 11 games ahead of the second-place Denver Nuggets. They are arguably the Celtics' top threat on their quest for a repeat.

Boston enters the matchup riding a five-game win streak, including a thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and a nerve-racking win over the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's game:

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us