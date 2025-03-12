Live updates: Celtics host Thunder in potential Finals preview

What to Know Coverage begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.

Thunder lead the Western Conference with a 53-12 record.

Celtics (47-18, second in East) have won five straight games.

C's fell to Thunder in first matchup of the season on Jan. 5, 105-92.

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics will welcome the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder to TD Garden for a potential NBA Finals preview.

Led by NBA MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are cruising to their second straight No. 1 seed. They enter Wednesday night's game vs. the C's with a 53-12 record, 11 games ahead of the second-place Denver Nuggets. They are arguably the Celtics' top threat on their quest for a repeat.

Boston enters the matchup riding a five-game win streak, including a thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and a nerve-racking win over the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's game: