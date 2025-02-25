Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics, Raptors facing off in Toronto

The Celtics visit the Raptors in the midst of a five-game win streak.

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg

What to Know

The Boston Celtics hope to earn their sixth straight game when they visit the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

They'll also look to avenge their brutal Jan. 15 loss to Toronto, which snapped their 10-game win streak against their Eastern Conference foe. This time, the C's are playing some of their best basketball with nine wins in their last 10 games. The Raptors have lost seven of their last 10.

Boston will be without All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday (rest), veteran big man Al Horford (left big toe sprain) and bench big Luke Kornet (personal reasons). Toronto has ruled out big man Jakob Poeltl (hip). Newly-acquired Brandon Ingram remains out with an ankle sprain.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Tuesday's game:

Boston Celtics
