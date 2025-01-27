Live updates: Celtics taking on red-hot Rockets at TD Garden

Boston Celtics
Houston is 8-2 over its last 10 games.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are back home to take on their former coach Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Boston went 3-1 on its West Coast road trip, wrapping it up with a convincing win over the Dallas Mavericks in their NBA Finals rematch. As for Houston, it's 8-2 over its last 10 games including two consecutive victories over the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. The C's and Rockets currently are in second place in their respective conferences.

The Celtics beat Udoka's group handily when they met in Houston earlier this month. Derrick White notched a team-high 23 points on six 3-pointers in the win while Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard added 20 points apiece.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's game:

Boston Celtics
