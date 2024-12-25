Live updates: Celtics-Sixers rivalry resumes in Christmas Day showdown

What to Know Tune in to NBC Sports Boston at 4:30 p.m. ET for Celtics Pregame Live. NBC Sports Boston also will have full coverage on Celtics Postgame Live immediately after Celtics-Sixers concludes.

This is the first of four Celtics-Sixers games of the season.

Jrue Holiday is out, but Jayson Tatum will return for the Celtics.

The Sixers' Big Three of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid will play together for the sixth time in 28 games.

The Celtics have won six of their last nine Christmas Day games.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers make up one of the most historic and intense rivalries in NBA history, and the latest chapter will be written Wednesday in a Christmas Day showdown at TD Garden.

This is the first matchup of the season between these two teams. The Celtics are 22-7 in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the 76ers have underwhelmed with a 10-17 record in 12th place.

Injuries have been a problem for Philly all season. But for just the sixth time in 28 games, the Sixers' Big Three of center Joel Embiid, guard Tyrese Maxey and forward Paul George will be in the lineup against the Celtics.

The Celtics will be without point guard Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement), but Jayson Tatum will return after not playing Monday against the Magic.

Which one of these rivals will make a statement on Christmas Day? Keep it right here for score updates, video highlights and analysis of Celtics-Sixers with our live blog below.