Live updates: Celtics lead Spurs in second quarter

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston for complete coverage starting at 7 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, then tip-off at 8 p.m. and Celtics Postgame Live right after the final buzzer.

Boston (30-7) has the best road record in the NBA.

The Celtics' seven-game win streak is the second-longest active streak in the league.

Al Horford and Payton Pritchard won't play for the C's.

Tonight's game also will be simulcast on Telemundo featuring Spanish-language commentary. More info here.

The Boston Celtics are back in action Saturday night when they take on the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

The C's have a seven-game win streak overall and a six-game road win streak. A victory over the Spurs would give the Celtics a 5-0 record on their six-game Western Conference road trip. The C's are a league-best 30-7 away from home and need to win their last four road games to tie the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors for the best road record in league history.

The Celtics beat the Spurs 116-103 on Feb. 12 at TD Garden. Can they sweep the season series?

Follow our Celtics vs. Spurs live blog below for score updates, video highlights, analysis and injury updates.