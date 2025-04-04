Boston Celtics


Live updates: Celtics seeking to make history vs. Beal, Suns

The Celtics are eight 3-pointers away from setting an NBA record.

By Darren Hartwell

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will look to back in the win column Friday night and make some history in the process.

The Celtics need eight 3-pointers to break the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors' NBA record for most made threes in one season (1,363). That seems like a safe bet against a Phoenix Suns team that's lost four in a row and given up an average of 134 points per game during that span.

Follow along with our live blog below for live updates throughout Celtics-Suns.

