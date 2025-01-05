Live updates: Celtics, Thunder face off in potential Finals preview

What to Know Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics have won three straight, including two to begin their four-game road trip.

Boston (26-9) is second in the Eastern Conference standings. Oklahoma City (29-5) leads the West.

Thunder have won 14 consecutive games.

Jaylen Brown (shoulder) is back for Boston after a two-game absence.

The Boston Celtics look to stay hot as they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder for a Sunday matinee.

Boston enters the matchup with three consecutive wins, including two victories to begin its challenging four-game road trip. Oklahoma City enters on a 14-game win streak that has helped it vault to first place in the Western Conference standings.

Jaylen Brown (shoulder) will return to the C's lineup after a two-game absence. This will be just the second time all season that the Celtics have had their full roster available.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's showdown: