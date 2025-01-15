Live updates: Celtics taking on Raptors in Toronto

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics have won 10 consecutive matchups vs. Raptors dating back to 2022.

Boston enters with a 28-11 record. Toronto is 9-31.

Jayson Tatum notched 38 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's win over Pelicans.

The Boston Celtics are north of the border as they look to continue their dominance vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Boston enters Wednesday's matchup with 10 consecutive wins over its Eastern Conference foe. In their first meeting of the 2024-25 season, the C's outlasted the Raptors in overtime with a 126-123 victory. They trounced Toronto in their second showdown on New Year's Eve, 125-71.

The Celtics are coming off a 120-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum will hope to carry momentum from his 38-point, 11-rebound performance.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's game: