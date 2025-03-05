Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics taking on Trail Blazers at TD Garden

It's the first meeting between Boston and Portland this season.

By Justin Leger and Darren Hartwell

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers to TD Garden for the first matchup between the two teams this season.

The Celtics (43-18) enter the showdown as the second-place team in the Eastern Conference. The Blazers (28-34) are 12th in the West.

Boston has won its last four games against Portland. This one could be tougher for the reigning champs as they will be without Jayson Tatum (right shoulder impingement), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger).

