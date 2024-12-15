Live updates: Celtics, Wizards facing off in Washington D.C.

What to Know Coverage begins on NBC Sports Boston at 5:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.

Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser are available for C's after missing Thursday's win vs. Detroit.

Al Horford (rest) has been ruled out for Boston.

The Boston Celtics will take on the lowly Washington Wizards for a Sunday evening showdown in the nation's capital.

Boston earned its 20th win last Thursday vs. the Detroit Pistons. Washington, on the other hand, is dead last in the Eastern Conference standings with a 3-20 record.

The Celtics have won six consecutive matchups against the Wizards, including two games this season. Jaylen Brown dropped a game-high 31 points in Boston's NBA Cup win over Washington on Nov. 22.

