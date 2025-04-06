Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics, Wizards facing off at TD Garden

Boston has won seven consecutive games against Washington.

By Justin Leger

What to Know

The reigning champion Boston Celtics will welcome the lowly Washington Wizards to TD Garden on Sunday.

Boston (57-20) has won seven straight matchups against Washington (17-60). In their last meeting on Dec. 15, Jayson Tatum dropped 28 points with 12 rebounds en route to a 112-98 C's victory.

The Celtics will be without Tatum (left ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) for Sunday's game. Several players, including Khris Middleton (knee) and Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) have been ruled out for the Wizards.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Celtics-Wizards:

