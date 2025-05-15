In honor of the Luke Kornet Game, revisiting big man's best Celtics moments

With their season on the line and Kristaps Porzingis hampered by a lingering illness, the Boston Celtics needed a big man to step up Wednesday night.

Enter Luke Kornet.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The eight-year veteran was a force in Game 5 against the New York Knicks, racking up 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks off the bench while becoming the first player in NBA playoff history to post that stat line on 100 percent shooting (5 for 5).

Kornet's performance on both ends was critical to Boston's 127-102 win, and may have felt like an outlier for those who glance at the big man's relatively modest career stats. But as Celtics fans well know, Kornet has been making an outsized impact all season, both with his play on the court and his, shall we say, "unique" personality off the court.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

So on the heels of the "Luke Kornet Game," we're bringing back some of Kornet's best moments from the 2024-25 campaign, including hilarious interviews, wacky celebrations and more.

Roll the tape!

Kornet's epic interview with Abby Chin before Celtics' championship parade

Abby Chin spoke with NBA Champion Luke Kornet before the Celtics parade, and as he always his, Kornet was in peak form

Kornet has some interesting takes on the NBA Cup

Luke Kornet joins Scal during his pregame warmup to share his thoughts on the In-Season tournament

Kornet offers dental advice after Derrick White loses tooth vs. 76ers

Abby Chin spoke to Luke Kornet after the C's 123-105 win over the 76ers. He discussed the "Stay Ready Group" and Derrick White losing a tooth

Jaylen Brown shares Kornet's hilarious reaction to Giannis' handshake fakeout

Jaylen Brown shares his favorite Luke Kornet story, and it does not disappoint

Breaking down the best Kornet celebrations with Luke and Sam Hauser

Chris Forsberg spoke with Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet to try and gain some insight on what was going through Luke's mind in some of his more memorable celebrations

Inside look at Kornet's pregame ritual: The windmill dunk

Luke Kornet talks about his pregame ritual that has taken on a life of it’s own

Kornet takes aim at PGL crew after not winning 'Tommy Award'

Luke Kornet joins Celtics Postgame Live after the team's win over the Suns and reacts to not winning the 'Tommy Award', the team's win, and more!

A message from Kornet regarding the race for the season-long Tommy Award

Luke Kornet offers up this hilarious "attack ad" making his case to be the season-long Tommy Award winner over teammate Derrick White.

Exclusive: Derrick White responds to Kornet's Tommy Award "attack ad"

Abby Chin catches up with Derrick White in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview to get his reaction to Luke Kornet's hilarious "attack ad" against him.

Hauser wants to hear TD Garden barking with Kornet

Sam Hauser talks to Abby Chin about C's win over the Wizards, their strong rebounding performance, and Luke Kornet's barking