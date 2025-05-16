Kornet hilariously reacts to ‘Block Godfather' Wikipedia nickname

Luke Kornet earned a new nickname with his historic performance in the Boston Celtics' Game 5 win over the New York Knicks.

After Kornet blocked seven shots in Boston's 127-102 triumph, a fan edited the Celtics big man's name on Wikipedia to "Luke 'the block godfather' Kornet."

Kornet shared his reaction to the nickname during an interview with NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg before Friday's Game 6.

"There's one God, and it is not me. I'm not a polytheist," Kornet told Forsberg. "Believe it or not, I don't know if you knew this, Wikipedia, you can't always trust the most reliable of information sources."

Does that mean Kornet is officially out on the "Block Godfather" moniker?

"It's definitely off the table," he said.

Back to the drawing board.

Kornet also told Forsberg that he isn't a huge fan of "The Green Kornet," since Kornet is pronounced differently than Hornet. How about the nickname that originated during his time with the Knicks, "The UniKornet"?

"That one actually worked great at the time. Now, I'm just a standard old horse," Kornet said.

Forsberg asked Kornet if he grew up with any nicknames. While his friends simply called him "Luke," his response didn't disappoint.

"BigShin32 was my old Twitter handle back in the day," he said. "Lucy the bucktooth beaver was what my older brother and his friends called me for a period of time. I had buck teeth, and they were trying to say that I was Lucy, obviously being sort of the female version of Luke, kind of."

Suffice it to say, we'll have to continue brainstorming catchy Kornet nicknames.

Kornet will look to duplicate his 10-point, nine-rebound, seven-block performance in Boston's do-or-die Game 6 at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off for Friday's showdown is set for 8 p.m. ET, with Celtics Pregame Live at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston.

Watch Forsberg's full interview with Kornet in the video player above, or the YouTube video below: