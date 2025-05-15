BOSTON -- The dogs were barking all night at TD Garden during the Boston Celtics' season-saving Game 5 win over the New York Knicks.

While Derrick White (34 points) and Jaylen Brown (26 points) led the Jayson Tatum-less C's in the scoring column, Luke Kornet was the difference-maker in Wednesday's 127-102 rout. The big man recorded 10 points, nine rebounds, and a career-high seven blocks in 26 minutes off the bench.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“He was great. Just both ends of the floor," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "His presence was good… He made some big-time plays for us.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Celtics took control of Game 5 in the third quarter, outscoring the Knicks 32-17 after being tied at the half. It's no coincidence that Boston's dominance began when Kornet replaced Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis, who started in Tatum's place despite an ongoing battle with a mysterious illness, struggled mightily in his 12 minutes. He logged only one point and was a -12, making him the only Celtic to finish in the negatives.

According to Mazzulla, Porzingis didn't play in the second half because he had difficulty breathing. The setback is concerning for the already shorthanded Celtics, but it opened the door for Kornet to give Boston a much-needed spark with its season at stake.

"He was unbelievable," White said of Kornet. "He came in and just seemed to always be in the right position. "Seven blocks is crazy. He was unbelievable tonight and stepped up when we needed him.

"Yeah, I was barking with him," White added. "It's just fun seeing him do that."

BARK BARK BARK BARK 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ar1bQRZzK1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 15, 2025

It was more than just a career night for Kornet. The 29-year-old made NBA history, becoming the first player with at least 10 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks, and a perfect shooting performance (5-5 FG) in a playoff game. Anthony Davis (2023), Robert Williams (2022), and Draymond Green (2016) are the only other players to notch at least 10 points, nine boards, and seven blocks in a postseason game in the last 10 years.

"Luke was huge tonight, defensively and offensively," Brown said. "He was stellar, and that's the type of performance we need in the playoffs."

After the win, Kornet credited Brown and veteran big man Al Horford with helping the team reset after Tatum's Achilles tear.

"Understanding the situation and understanding that we have a game to play, and to go out and represent ourselves well and play hard," he said. "I feel like those two led the way in that."

Winning the final two games of this Eastern Conference semifinals series without Tatum is a tall task, never mind making it through another two rounds. But if Kornet continues to provide a significant boost, and both White and Brown step up in starring roles, the reigning champions can't be counted out.

With Porzingis' status uncertain, Kornet will likely be asked to give the C's more big minutes in Friday's do-or-die Game 6 at Madison Square Garden. Coverage for the matchup begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.