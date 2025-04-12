Kornet takes aim at White in hilarious Tommy Award ad, White responds

With only two games remaining in the 2024-25 campaign, Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet made a last-ditch effort to win the coveted season-long Tommy Award.

NBC Sports Boston has handed out the Tommy Award since 2003. The honor began with legendary Celtics broadcaster Tommy Heinsohn awarding "Tommy Points" for players who went above and beyond on the court.

Since replacing the late Heinsohn on the Celtics' broadcast, Brian Scalabrine has been in charge of handing out Tommy Awards. Derrick White (14) and Luke Kornet (12) entered Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets ranked first and second on the team in total Tommy Awards for the season.

Kornet attempted to win over Scalabrine and the Celtics fanbase with a hilarious "attack ad" against White. Words don't do the video justice, so you can watch it in the video player above.

White went on to record 19 points with seven assists and four blocks in Friday's 130-94 win over Charlotte. After the game, he addressed Kornet's ad.

"My lawyers and attorneys say not to comment on it at the moment," he told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin. "It's all lies, but I can't comment any further right now."

Unfortunately for Kornet, White's effort against the Hornets earned him his 15th Tommy Award of the season. With only one game remaining, he is officially the season-long Tommy Award winner.

Kornet made a strong push for the award over the last month. The 7-foot-1 center has provided a significant boost off the bench with several noteworthy performances as of late, including a 13-point, 14-rebound performance against the Washington Wizards and a 15-point, 16-rebound game against the San Antonio Spurs.

He'll look to continue his hot streak when the C's begin the first round of the NBA playoffs next week. First, Boston will wrap up its regular season Sunday at TD Garden with a rematch against Charlotte.