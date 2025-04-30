Why Mosley ‘absolutely loves' coaching against Mazzulla

BOSTON -- The first-round NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic has featured two entirely different coaching philosophies. Despite trailing 3-1 heading into Tuesday's Game 5, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley has enjoyed the "chess match" against Joe Mazzulla.

Mosley was asked before the matchup about taking on the reigning champion Celtics coach.

"I absolutely love it," Mosley said. "Joe is an incredible coach. He does a great job of putting his guys in the right position, the right spaces after time-outs, finding different situations to put guys in that have you constantly thinking throughout the game.

"This is the part of coaching that you love, that chess match of trying to figure out what you can do without overthinking it, and putting yourself in a situation where you have to worry about not doing what you're capable of doing because you're chasing something that they're doing."

The Mazzulla-led Celtics are the best 3-point shooting team in the NBA. The Magic are the worst from beyond the arc, but no team has been better all season at defending the 3-point shot.

"It is our identity," Mosley said, noting the importance of Orlando sticking to its game plan even on the brink of elimination.

Although it hasn't translated to a series lead, the Magic have succeeded in limiting Boston's 3s. The C's made only nine 3s in their Game 4 win, nine in their Game 3 defeat, and 12 in their Game 2 victory. They averaged 17.8 3-pointers per game during the regular season.

Mosley's defensive-minded Magic will have to keep Mazzulla's high-powered Celtics in check from deep again in Game 5 to bring the series back to Orlando. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.