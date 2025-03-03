Celtics signing forward Miles Norris to two-way deal: Report

The Boston Celtics have added more depth as they enter the home stretch of the regular season.

The Celtics are signing forward Miles Norris to a two-way contract, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday.

Norris, 24, had been playing with the Memphis Grizzlies' G League affiliate, averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 36 games for the Memphis Charge while shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range. More than half of Norris' made field goals (6.1 per game) have come from 3-point range (3.3 per game), and he currently ranks third in the G League in made 3-pointers (79) this season.

A Standout Season



😮‍💨 18 points per game

🎯 38.2% from beyond the arc pic.twitter.com/CzD55Y39rp — Memphis Hustle (@MemphisHustle) January 22, 2025

A San Francisco native, Norris played high school basketball at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire before going to Oregon, where he overlapped with Celtics guard Payton Pritchard for one season (2018-19).

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing transferred to UC Santa Barbara from 2020 to 2023, then went undrafted in 2023 and latched on with the Atlanta Hawks, spending the 2023-24 season with their G League affiliate.

Norris had a stint with the Turkish club Çağdaş Bodrumspor in the spring of 2024 before signing with Memphis in October.

While Norris has yet to play a regular-season NBA game, he's shown plenty of upside in the G League as a rangy wing with a strong outside shot. The Celtics waived 2024 second-round pick Anton Watson earlier Sunday and now have three two-way players on their roster in Norris, Drew Peterson and JD Davison.