Celtics signing forward Miles Norris to two-way deal: Report

Norris was averaging 17.1 points per game with Memphis' G League affiliate this season.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics have added more depth as they enter the home stretch of the regular season.

The Celtics are signing forward Miles Norris to a two-way contract, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday.

Norris, 24, had been playing with the Memphis Grizzlies' G League affiliate, averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 36 games for the Memphis Charge while shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range. More than half of Norris' made field goals (6.1 per game) have come from 3-point range (3.3 per game), and he currently ranks third in the G League in made 3-pointers (79) this season.

A San Francisco native, Norris played high school basketball at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire before going to Oregon, where he overlapped with Celtics guard Payton Pritchard for one season (2018-19).

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing transferred to UC Santa Barbara from 2020 to 2023, then went undrafted in 2023 and latched on with the Atlanta Hawks, spending the 2023-24 season with their G League affiliate.

Norris had a stint with the Turkish club Çağdaş Bodrumspor in the spring of 2024 before signing with Memphis in October.

While Norris has yet to play a regular-season NBA game, he's shown plenty of upside in the G League as a rangy wing with a strong outside shot. The Celtics waived 2024 second-round pick Anton Watson earlier Sunday and now have three two-way players on their roster in Norris, Drew Peterson and JD Davison.

