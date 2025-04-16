How Celtics can achieve rare NBA feat by repeating as champs

There have been times in NBA history when repeating as champions wasn't uncommon. And in some eras, it was actually quite common.

The Boston Celtics won eight titles in a row from 1959 through 1966. The Los Angeles Lakers went back-to-back in 1987 and 1988, and then three-peated from 2000 through 2002 before going back-to-back again in 2009 and 2010. The Chicago Bulls won three in a row twice in the 1990s -- 1991 through 1993 and 1996 through 1998.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Miami Heat won consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013. The Golden State Warriors achieved that feat in 2017 and 2018.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The job of repeating as champs is much harder today than it's ever been.

Players, and especially superstars, change teams so often now. The CBA also makes it difficult for teams to keep championship-winning rosters together, especially when role players need to get paid.

As a result, the previous five champs failed to repeat.

The last time pro basketball had a streak of five different champions was 1977 through 1981.

1977 : Portland Trail Blazers

: Portland Trail Blazers 1978 : Baltimore Bullets (now Washington Wizards)

: Baltimore Bullets (now Washington Wizards) 1979 : Seattle SuperSonics (now OKC Thunder)

: Seattle SuperSonics (now OKC Thunder) 1980 : Los Angeles Lakers

: Los Angeles Lakers 1981: Boston Celtics

This year's Celtics are trying to end the streak of failed repeat bids and capture back-to-back titles, something the franchise hasn't accomplished since 1968 and 1969.

But a historic repeat isn't all that is at stake for the Celtics. They have a chance to achieve a very rare feat.

The C's won 61 games this season. They are just the fifth team this century to win 60-plus games the season after lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Of the previous four, only one team -- the 2012-13 Miami Heat -- finished the job and repeated as champs. If the Celtics repeat, it will go down as one of the most dominant two-year stretches in league history.

2015-16 Warriors

W/L : 73-9

: 73-9 Did they repeat: Lost to Cavaliers in Game 7 of NBA Finals despite having a 3-1 series lead.

2012-13 Heat

W/L : 66-6

: 66-6 Did they repeat: Defeated Spurs in Game 7 of NBA Finals after a dramatic overtime win in Game 6 thanks to Ray Allen's historic 3-pointer at the end of regulation.

2008-09 Celtics

W/L : 62-20

: 62-20 Did they repeat: Lost to Magic in Game 7 of conference semifinals without an injured Kevin Garnett.

2005-06 Spurs

W/L : 63-19

: 63-19 Did they repeat: Lost to Mavericks in overtime of Game 7 in the conference semifinals.

The Celtics enter the 2025 playoffs in better shape than a lot of other recent champions. Jaylen Brown's right knee is a slight concern, but the team is not dealing with any major injuries. The C's brought back pretty much their entire roster from last season's championship. The team chemistry is off-the-charts good.

Despite winning last year, there is still plenty of motivation for this Celtics group. Jayson Tatum should be motivated after being benched at the 2024 Olympics and not winning Finals MVP last season. There was criticism last summer, including from Shaquille O'Neal, that the Celtics' road to the 2024 title was easy. Lots of people are predicting the Celtics won't make it back to the Finals this year, instead choosing the Cavs, Lakers or Thunder to win it all.

So there's a lot for the Celtics to draw motivation from.

And it all begins Sunday when the Celtics host the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of the first round.