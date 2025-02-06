Live updates: Latest Celtics news, rumors entering NBA trade deadline

What to Know The Celtics reportedly dealt Jaden Springer to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Boston currently has two open roster spots.

The C's are in the second apron, which limits the moves they can make at the deadline.

The trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Is another shoe about to drop in Boston?

The Celtics reportedly traded Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, continuing Brad Stevens' streak of making at least move ahead of every NBA trade deadline since taking over as president of basketball operations in June 2021.

While it seems highly unlikely that Stevens would tinker with Boston's championship core, the Celtics do have a pair of open roster spots and could look to add on the margins before Thursday's NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET.

Follow along with our live blog below as we keep you up to date on the latest Celtics news as well as trade news around the league: