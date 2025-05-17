NEW YORK — The end is never as fun as the start. And yet it just doesn't seem right that the end was this unsightly.

When Brad Stevens built a championship roster, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday after a disappointing early exit in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, we all knew there was a short window for this current group. The Celtics put together a historic season that culminated with Banner 18, then had maybe the quietest offseason in NBA history while deciding to basically run it back this year.

But the 2024-25 season ended badly. Boston never quite found the same mojo from a season ago, even while piling up 60-plus wins and showing glimpses of that title squad. The Celtics reverted to some bad habits -- blown leads, turnovers, cold shooting -- and couldn’t get out of their own way against the New York Knicks in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Jayson Tatum got hurt, Kristaps Porzingis battled a mystery illness, and the short-but-sweet ride for this core ended Friday night with a 38-point thumping that spawned a delirious party throughout midtown Manhattan.

What seemed so certain last summer is so very murky now. Tatum could miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season while rehabbing from Achilles surgery, as the Celtics have set no timetable on his return. A team hovering $20 million over the second apron must cut costs to ensure it can reliably chase titles deep into the future.

A new owner will take the reins during the offseason and hear some grumbles about Boston’s cost-cutting ways, even if it was inevitable regardless of who was writing the checks.

For the first time in years, it doesn’t feel like there’s an immediate pathway to Banner 19. The Celtics, depending exactly on what pieces return, will be too good to tank but not quite good enough to fully contend until Tatum is back at full health. What the roster will look like when that happens is truly a mystery.

Which left the Celtics in a weird spot after Friday’s Game 6 loss. Even with their long odds to advance, Boston players never fully entertained the idea that the end was near. After the lopsided loss, they were asked to reflect on the two-year run of this title core and ponder what might come next. Most players politely declined to do either.

They raved about the locker room. They admitted it wasn’t fun to think about the changes ahead. But they were still processing the reality. Jaylen Brown, who very well might be the central figure in a potential bridge season, tried his best to balance the emotions.

“Losing to the Knicks feels like death,” said Brown. "But I was always taught that there’s life after death. We’ll get ready for whatever is next. Whatever is next in the journey, I'll be ready for."

So what exactly comes next? We laid out the financial hurdles ahead in the aftermath of Tatum’s injury. The Celtics are committed to $228 million in contracts next season, already $20 million over the second apron, and that’s before decisions on free-agents-to-be in Al Horford and Luke Kornet.

Changes are inevitable. The difficult part is that there are no easy answers to trimming costs while trying to maintain talent around the desired core of this team. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has the daunting task of figuring out how all these puzzle pieces fit together.

We feel pretty confident that next year’s roster will feature Tatum, as he rehabs, along with Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman, and Jordan Walsh. We’re not sure anything else is certain.

Brown should be back as the focal point in the leading role. But the Celtics do have to at least consider all options to trim costs, and his $53.1 million salary -- in Year 2 of a five-year, $286 million contract -- is a gaudy number. Porzingis and Holiday were luxuries acquired to chase a title but their $30-plus million price tags could force the team to explore cheaper options at those spots.

Would a young team in need of a proven champ splurge to take on the three years and $104.4 million left on Holiday’s deal? What is Porzingis’ trade value after a mystery ailment sapped his energy at the finish line of the season?

Porzingis said he hopes a brief downturn in activity will jumpstart his body. He still hopes to compete in FIBA play with his native Latvia later this summer, which might offer answers to whether he’s able to reboot his body before the NBA season starts. He’ll have value as an expiring contract, but the Celtics would be rolling the dice a bit if they waited until next year's trade deadline to potentially move off his money and his trade value feels diminished at the moment given his health woes.

Kristaps Porzingis provides an update on his mystery illness after playing just over 11 minutes in the Celtics' Game 6 blowout loss to the Knicks.

Sam Hauser’s four-year, $45 million extension kicks in this summer. His 3-point shooting was vital in Boston’s title march, but the team might need to ride cheaper shooting threats if it can’t otherwise trim salary.

Does Horford, who will turn 39 next month, want to be back if Boston isn’t an immediate title threat? And at what price? Can the Celtics do some maneuvering to free up enough cash to reward backup big man Luke Kornet, who continues to blossom and came back on the cheap this season to keep the band together?

All decisions must be done through the lens of what puts this team in the best position to compete when Tatum is back on the floor. If Tatum misses all of next season, the calculus changes a little bit from whatever the team might have planned previously.

In Brad we trust. Stevens made the bold decisions to ship out core pieces in Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III in order to acquire Porzingis and Holiday. Even the most ardent Smart/Williams fans (this writer’s hand is raised high) can’t help but admit those deals elevated Boston’s ceiling and delivered the title that will cement the short legacy of this core.

Now Stevens has to do it again. The moves, in the moment, will almost certainly feel painful. But it also seems fair to suggest that Boston needed some tweaks after this season, particularly as familiar issues returned. The new acquisitions might not be as immediately talented as what goes out, but their fit and cost could aid this team in building the next version of a championship roster.

It’s unsavory that the collective bargaining agreement is what will prevent this team from trying to preserve more of the core moving forward. But it’s also the reality. The Celtics knew this crossroads was coming when they got ahead of the curve two summers ago. The interest on Banner 18 is coming due.

In this moment, everything feels uncertain. Which is simply jarring because everything felt so secure for the past 20 months. That’s life in the NBA. Things change quickly. You can’t sit around feeling sorry for yourself. You have to dust yourself off and put the focus on the next challenge.

All eyes turn to Stevens and his front office staff. Much like in the summer of 2023, they must work their magic.