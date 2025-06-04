Mannix: How teams are viewing Celtics ahead of pivotal offseason

The Boston Celtics might be the most fascinating franchise ahead of what could be a very exciting NBA offseason.

The Celtics are one of three teams in the second apron, and based on what their roster could cost next season, it would make sense to shed some salary this summer and create future flexibility.

With superstar forward Jayson Tatum sidelined as he starts a lengthy recovery from Achilles surgery, the Celtics could choose one of several different paths. Do they make a couple minor changes and try to remain competitive in a weak Eastern Conference next season? Or do they take a bit of a step back, make moves with an eye toward the future and look to be a serious contender two seasons from now?

And what does the rest of the league think of the Celtics' dilemma?

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix answered that question Wednesday on NBC Sports Boston's The Off C'Season YouTube show.

"Whenever I talk to teams about Boston, they're almost viewed as a target where they've got a little something for everybody," Mannix said. "If you want a wing player, you can try to pull Sam Hauser out of there. If you need a defensive-minded guard, Jrue Holiday is available. I just think teams are waiting to see how deep the cuts with Boston are going to go. We all know they're going to slice away some of this payroll."

Which players could be available if the Celtics are looking to shed salary?

"Hauser, to me, is the most likely candidate to go, just because you have (Baylor) Scheierman there to effectively fill his role," Mannix said. "I think they'd love to find a home for Jrue Holiday, just because of the contract and where they are as a team. (Kristaps) Porzingis, who knows? I don't think they want to take on contracts that go on longer than Porzingis' deal, but he's certainly available.

"Teams I've talked to just aren't fully sure what Boston wants to do. Do they want to just nibble around the fringes and get under the second apron, or do they really want to reboot this thing, take that full gap year, and go into 2026-27 with Jayson Tatum and some other stuff as the centerpiece of the team?"

Hauser is about to enter the first season of a four-year extension worth $45 million. He is a career 42 percent 3-point shooter and can hold his own defensively. Hauser's quality outside shooting and modest salary could make him attractive to a bunch of teams.

Holiday has two more years, plus a 2027-28 player option, left on his contract with an average annual salary of $33.6 million. The veteran guard is still a decent scorer, is a very good defensive player and has plenty of championship experience.

Porzingis is entering the final year of his contract with a $30.7 million salary cap hit. The veteran center is a good 3-point shooter and a strong interior defender, but he's not very durable. Porzingis has played in 99 of a possible 164 regular season games since joining the Celtics.

The Celtics ran it back with their championship roster in 2024-25, and just like the previous five defending champions, they didn't make it past the second round of the playoffs. Now the hard part has arrived. How will Brad Stevens and his front office staff tweak the roster? It'll be exciting to watch it all unfold.

