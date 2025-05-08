Paul Pierce is a man of his word.

The Boston Celtics legend was so confident his former team would win Game 2 of its Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night that he vowed to walk to the FOX Sports 1 studios in Los Angeles from his house if the C's lost. It would be a 15-mile walk.

“If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I’m walking here tomorrow, 15 miles! In my robe, no shoes on, barefoot… Put the house on this game!”@paulpierce34 just put some high-stakes on this Celtics/Knicks game tonight 😰 pic.twitter.com/pCybIfAxq6 — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) May 7, 2025

Unfortunately for Pierce, the Celtics blew another 20-point lead and lost 91-90 to the Knicks, putting the defending champs in an 0-2 series hole.

Pierce reacted after the game by posting a picture of his route to work on X. And then he got up early Thursday morning to begin the long journey to the FOX studios.

Plenty of fans, and even his former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett, stopped to interact with Pierce during his walk.

Pierce eventually arrived at FOX, making good on his promise. It took him around seven hours to complete the trip.

"I'm the Truth."



Paul Pierce finally arrives at the Fox lot in Century City after a 7-hour journey making good on his promise to walk to work if the Celtics lost Game 2 to the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/qlF3AvbEew — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 8, 2025

Plenty of people make wild promises/bets involving sports teams and don't make good on them. Pierce deserves credit for actually following through. A 15-mile walk is not easy for anyone.

Lots of Knicks fans, including movie star Ben Stiller, appreciated what Pierce did. "Paul pierce good to his word 🙌," Stiller wrote on X.

The Celtics will be back in action Saturday afternoon when they face the Knicks in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. It remains to be seen whether Pierce will make another promise ahead of this weekend's matchup.