Pritchard, White react to historic performance vs. Blazers

On Wednesday, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White treated the TD Garden crowd to a performance never before seen in NBA history.

The Boston Celtics duo combined for 19 3-pointers in the team's 128-118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers -- the most ever made by a pair of teammates in a single game.

Both players set career highs in points and 3-pointers. Pritchard finished with 43 points on 10-of-16 shooting from deep, while White wasn't far behind with 41 points on 9-of-17 from 3. They also became the first Celtics teammates to each score 40 or more points in the same game.

"Unbelievable," Pritchard said. "It was amazing to watch, because some of the shots (White) was hitting were incredible too and he wasn't hitting no rim, just straight water. So definitely fun to be out there with him and do it on a special night like this."

Pritchard and White stepped up with Jayson Tatum (right shoulder impingement), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger) sidelined. C's coach Joe Mazzulla praised how they seized their opportunity.

"They were tremendous," Mazzulla said. "I think with the guys out and playing against a really good Portland team, we knew we needed to have guys step up.

"The way those two guys played just shows a lot about who they are. They do a lot of the dirty stuff when we're fully healthy. They do a lot of the things for the team, and to have a night like this where those two can show what they're capable of was big for us. So we're lucky to have them, and it was a lot of fun to watch them do that."

Joe Mazzulla reacts to Derrick White and Payton Pritchard becoming the first teammates in franchise history to each score 40 points in a game.

Pritchard was just one 3-pointer shy of Marcus Smart's franchise record (11), yet he attempted only one 3 in the fourth quarter. Why?

“The biggest thing was getting the W. And they made a little push, so I wasn’t gonna force a look that wasn’t there," he explained. "That’s disrespectful to the game and my teammates.”

Celtics fans will love Payton Pritchard's mindset about breaking records vs. playing the game the right way.

Fittingly, Pritchard's career night came against his hometown team. The 27-year-old grew up just outside Portland and attended the University of Oregon.

Was his historic performance even sweeter against the Blazers?

"Definitely," Pritchard told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin. "It's always special playing the Blazers. I remember telling my parents when we were going to Blazers games that one day I'd be at this level playing."

The postgame interview was interrupted by ex-Celtic Evan Turner, who called Pritchard "the best No. 11 ever" -- a nod to the jersey number Turner once wore with the C's

Pritchard has averaged 16.3 points in seven games against Portland, by far his highest against any opponent. His next closest is the Sacramento Kings (12.6).

White joined Pritchard in calling their all-time performance "unbelievable," though he made sure not to get too caught up in the moment.

“Tonight was fun, but like, we know what the bigger picture is, and we know what we’re working for and what we’re working towards," he said.

"And so, I mean, it’s not about me, and it never will be about me. And so whatever the team needs, whatever it is that night, I gotta do it and just help us win games.”

The Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.