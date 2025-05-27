Celtics player spotlight: How will Pritchard's role evolve after stellar season?

The Boston Celtics' 2024-25 season ultimately ended in disappointment with a playoff defeat to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. But it was a season to remember for Payton Pritchard.

The 27-year-old guard raised his performance and became an integral part of the team's success on a nightly basis. After setting career highs in many different stat categories, Pritchard was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, becoming the fourth player in team history to receive that honor.

What role will Pritchard play next season?

Let's take a look at Pritchard's 2024-25 campaign and analyze how he fits into the Celtics' lineup going into 2025-26.

2024-25 Season Recap

Pritchard had his best season as a pro in 2024-25. He set career highs in the following categories:

Minutes : 28.4 per game

Pritchard also shot 40.7 percent from 3-point range, which ranked third on the Celtics. He has shot 40-plus percent from beyond the arc in three of his five seasons with the C's, and he has improved his 3-point percentage each of the last two seasons.

The fact that Pritchard shot 40.7 percent on a career-high 7.8 3-point attempts per game was encouraging for the Celtics.

Despite his lack of size at 6-foot-1, Pritchard also was the second-most efficient guard scoring at the rim this season (among the 105 guards with 100-plus shot attempts at the rim).

Pritchard was a little less effective offensively in the playoffs (11.9 points per game), but he did score in double figures in eight of Boston's 11 postseason games. During the East semifinals versus the Knicks, the only two matchups the Celtics won -- Game 3 and Game 5 -- were the games in which Pritchard played his most minutes of the series.

Overall, Pritchard did a great job providing instant offense off the bench. He can hit 3-pointers, he can drive to the basket and finish over taller defenders, he isn't a huge liability on defense and he crashes the glass as well as any player his size.

Pritchard has developed into a true difference-maker.

Contract details

Pritchard just completed the first year of a four-year, $30 million extension that expires after the 2027-28 season. His average yearly salary is just $7.5 million and his salary cap hit for 2025-26 is only $7.23 million, per Spotrac.

This is one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league. Pritchard provides enormous value for a player making less than $8 mllion annually. As a result, it would make little sense for a team like the Celtics to entertain trade offers for Pritchard.

A very productive player on a team-friendly deal is ideal for a second apron team such as Boston.

Potential roles for 2025-26

Scenario 1: Pritchard starts if Jrue Holiday or Derrick White are traded

Pritchard has played in 347 games over five seasons for the Celtics, but he has started only 17 of them. This past season, he started just three of the 80 games he played.

Pritchard might have to start next season depending on what moves the Celtics make this summer. The C's could look to shed salary and get under the second apron. If the Celtics traded Jrue Holiday, for example, that would open up more minutes and potentially a starting guard role for Pritchard.

The C's have a lot of depth in the backcourt, so if they had to move someone for salary reasons, it would make sense to trade a guard.

It's a small sample size of just 17 games, but Pritchard has performed well as a starter in his career. He's averaged 34 minutes, 17.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range in those matchups as a starter.

Scenario 2: Pritchard remains in sixth man role

If the Celtics don't trade one of their starting guards, or if the team just decides Pritchard is most effective off the bench, then it would make sense to keep him in a sixth man role. You don't have to start to be a very important player or be part of the closing lineup.

Pritchard has proven he can play at a high level either as a starter or bench player, which gives head coach Joe Mazzulla valuable flexibility when configuring his lineups.

Final thoughts

Whether he's a starter or sixth man next season, the Celtics will need Pritchard to reach another level offensively with Jayson Tatum potentially missing most or all of the regular season due to an Achilles injury.

Tatum led the Celtics with 26.8 points per game this past season. That's a lot of scoring to lose, and even though replacing that production will certainly be a team-wide effort, Pritchard could play a key role in filling it.

Pritchard's field goal and 3-point percentages were at or near career-high levels this past season, even though his shot volume was way up. This bodes well for Pritchard's ability to remain an efficient scorer if his usage rate increases again in 2025-26.