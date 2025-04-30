Boston Celtics

Celtics playoff schedule: Dates for Round 2 series vs. Knicks/Pistons

The C's will have almost a full week off before their next game.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics don't yet know who they'll play in the second round of the NBA playoffs, but they now know when they'll play.

After dispatching the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the first round Tuesday, the Celtics await the winner of No. 3 seed New York Knicks and No. 6 seed Detroit Pistons, who are headed to Game 6 on Thursday night with the Knicks owning a 3-2 series lead.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Regardless of whether that series ends in six or seven games, the NBA has announced the dates for all seven games (if necessary) of Boston's second-round series against either opponent.

Check out the Celtics' full second-round schedule below, which we'll update as start times get announced.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

MORE CELTICS COVERAGE

Boston Celtics

Celtics-Magic recap: C's clinch series with Game 5 rout

Boston Celtics

Tatum makes more NBA playoff history with dominant Game 5 vs. Magic

Boston Celtics

C's overcoming 3-point woes is a great sign for their title chances

NBC Sports Boston will have coverage of every game an hour before tip-off with Celtics Pregame Live, as well as postgame coverage immediately after the game with Celtics Postgame Live.

  • Game 1: Monday, May 5 in Boston
  • Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 in Boston
  • Game 3: Saturday, May 10 in New York/Detroit
  • Game 4: Monday, May 12 in New York/Detroit
  • Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 in Boston*
  • Game 6: Friday, May 16 in New York/Detroit*
  • Game 7: Monday, May 19 in Boston*

*If necessary

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNew York Knicks
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us