The Boston Celtics don't yet know who they'll play in the second round of the NBA playoffs, but they now know when they'll play.

After dispatching the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the first round Tuesday, the Celtics await the winner of No. 3 seed New York Knicks and No. 6 seed Detroit Pistons, who are headed to Game 6 on Thursday night with the Knicks owning a 3-2 series lead.

Regardless of whether that series ends in six or seven games, the NBA has announced the dates for all seven games (if necessary) of Boston's second-round series against either opponent.

Check out the Celtics' full second-round schedule below, which we'll update as start times get announced.

NBC Sports Boston will have coverage of every game an hour before tip-off with Celtics Pregame Live, as well as postgame coverage immediately after the game with Celtics Postgame Live.

Game 1: Monday, May 5 in Boston

Monday, May 5 in Boston Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 in Boston

Wednesday, May 7 in Boston Game 3: Saturday, May 10 in New York/Detroit

Saturday, May 10 in New York/Detroit Game 4: Monday, May 12 in New York/Detroit

Monday, May 12 in New York/Detroit Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 in Boston*

Wednesday, May 14 in Boston* Game 6 : Friday, May 16 in New York/Detroit*

: Friday, May 16 in New York/Detroit* Game 7: Monday, May 19 in Boston*

*If necessary