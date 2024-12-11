Sam Cassell details what makes Joe Mazzulla an ‘awesome coach'

Before the 2023-24 NBA season, the Boston Celtics hired Sam Cassell as an assistant coach under Joe Mazzulla. Months later, Cassell celebrated the first NBA title of his coaching career.

A three-time NBA champion as a player, including with the C's in 2008, Cassell knows a thing or two about what it takes to win. Even before Mazzulla led Boston to Banner 18, Cassell believed the young head coach had it in him.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Cassell joined Chris Forsberg for an exclusive interview on the Celtics Talk Podcast to discuss why Mazzulla is the perfect coach for Boston.

🔊 Celtics Talk: Taking stock of the Celtics after 24 games, plus a visit with assistant coach Sam Cassell | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

"He's an awesome coach," Cassell said. "He's a hell of a coach who knows his stuff. He knows his stuff. He didn't play in the NBA, people don't consider him a player's coach, but I played in the NBA and he is a player's coach. He allows the players to dictate when we practice and how we practice. So as a coach if you allow the players to do that, you are a player's coach."

Mazzulla has earned a reputation for his unique coaching style and personality, but it's a style that has clearly resonated with his players.

"He knows the right buttons to push for guys. Push his feet on the gas and take it off the gas," Cassell added. "You've got to know Joe Mazzulla to understand him.

"Just watching him on TV, you don't know who he is because he don't want you to know who he is. All he wants you to see of him is the coach of the Boston Celtics. But I know him personally off the court, and he's a real good dude."

Cassell went on to share his best Mazzulla story, which you can listen to in the episode above or via the YouTube video below.

Also in the episode: