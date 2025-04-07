Luke Kornet showed again Sunday night why he is a fan favorite at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics big man enjoyed another strong performance, logging 13 points and 14 rebounds (nine offensive) in a 124-90 rout of the Washington Wizards. After bringing down an offensive board and making a hustle play to give Boston possession, Kornet celebrated by barking like a dog:

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The TD Garden crowd chanted "Luke!" after the sequence, but teammate Sam Hauser wants to hear more barking from Celtics fans next time Kornet makes a big play.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"If we can get the fans to join in with it and bark with him, I think it's going to be something," Hauser told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin after the victory.

Kornet led a C's team that recorded a season-high 62 rebounds (25 offensive) in the lopsided win. Hauser accounted for eight of them to go along with his 18 points off the bench.

"It reminded me of a good charcuterie board back home in Wisconsin," Hauser said of the Celtics' rebounding. "Like, everything you need. Cheese, crackers, grapes, fig dip, a little bit of honey. It was good."

Hauser accounted for four of the Celtics' 24 makes (24-52) from 3-point range. Threes and rebounds were the difference as Washington shot just 12-45 (26.7 percent) from deep with only 32 boards.

We'll have to wait a few days to hear more barking at TD Garden. The Celtics will hit the road for matchups against the New York Knicks on Tuesday and Orlando Magic on Wednesday. They will return home to wrap up their regular season with back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and Sunday.