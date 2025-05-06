Friends to enemies? Tom Thibodeau's basketball journey was shaped by time in Boston

He might have orchestrated a Game 1 win for the New York Knicks against the Boston Celtics, but coach Tom Thibodeau's basketball journey is deeply embedded in Massachusetts.

His story in the region began in 1977, when a young Thibodeau arrived for tryouts at Salem State. John Furlong, a former Salem State basketball player, vividly remembers the day.

"He was making shots from like 30-35 feet away before there was a three-point line," Furlong said. "We were all looking around at each other saying, 'Who is this guy?'"

The 6-foot-1 power forward proved to be a key player, helping Salem State secure its first championship in 1980 under Coach Don Doucette. Doucette, however, offers a humorous take on Thibodeau's early defensive prowess, a stark contrast to the coach's current reputation.

"Tommy gets very mad when he sees or hears that I say this," Doucette said with a laugh. "He's developed that reputation as a defensive coach, and the reality of it is Tommy was a terrible defensive player!"

Thibodeau's coaching career also began at Salem State before he moved on to become an assistant coach at Harvard University in 1985. Rutledge Simmons, who played Harvard basketball during Thibodeau's tenure, found the Celtics' recent Game 1 loss to Thibodeau's Knicks tough to swallow.

"It was painful," Simmons said. "They had a masterful defensive plan; maybe that contributed to their poor shooting night there from the 3-point range."

The historic rivalry between Boston and New York will be on full display as the Celtics take on the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Eventually, Thibodeau's path led him to the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach, where he left a lasting impression.

"One thing I could say about him is that he'll have you ready, prepared, for whatever game you're playing defensively," said former Celtics player Eddie House.

Brian Scalabrine, another former Celtic who played under Thibodeau's assistant coaching, remembered the intensity.

"I think for the '08 team, he was like the one coach that was like the enemy," Scalabrine said. "We all loved Doc (Rivers), but we all hated Tibbs and his drills."

Despite the friendly "enemy" status during those demanding practice sessions, Thibodeau looks back on his time with the Celtics, a period that included the 2008 NBA Championship, with great affection.

"From top to bottom, the history of the franchise, the people that are involved from ownership to management to all the players – you know, it's a special place," Thibodeau said, adding with a smile, "The only hole in the franchise is Scalabrine."

As the Knicks and Celtics prepare for Game 2 at the TD Garden on Wednesday night, Thibodeau's friends in Massachusetts, while proud of his accomplishments, are undoubtedly hoping their beloved Celtics will bounce back and even the series.