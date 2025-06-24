Boston Celtics

Celtics offseason tracker: Updated contracts, depth chart after Holiday trade

Boston is expected to make a flurry of moves to trim salary.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Summer of Brad has officially begun.

The Boston Celtics kicked off what's expected to be an active offseason late Monday night by trading Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The deal saves the Celtics roughly $4.7 million in salary for the 2025-26 season, but there's a good chance they aren't done. Boston entered the offseason needing to shed at least $20 million in salary to drop below the second apron of the NBA's luxury tax and avoid punitive roster penalties, which means president of basketball operations Brad Stevens could look to move several more core players before the summer is out.

So, how will all of these moves impact Boston's situation both on and off the court? We've got you covered. Below, you'll find a look at the Celtics' deals to date, current depth chart and salary cap situation, which we'll update throughout the offseason as more moves get made.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Here's your full guide to the Celtics' offseason:

MORE CELTICS COVERAGE

Chris Forsberg

The first domino? Reacting to Holiday trade, Simons addition for Celtics

Boston Celtics

Goodman: Why Brad Stevens has ‘major advantage' over other GMs

Boston Celtics

Ultimate Celtics draft guide: Mock drafts, best fits, highlights and more

Celtics transactions

  • June 23: Celtics trade Jrue Holiday to Blazers for Anfernee Simons, two second-round picks

Updated Celtics depth chart

Boston's pending unrestricted free agents -- Al Horford, Luke Kornet and Torrey Craig -- aren't listed here. New additions are listed in bold.

  • Guards: Derrick White, Anfernee Simons, Payton Pritchard, JD Davison
  • Wings: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, Miles Norris, Jayson Tatum*
  • Bigs: Kristaps Porzingis, Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman

*Tatum is expected to miss most or all of the 2025-26 season while recovering from Achilles surgery.

Updated Celtics contracts, salary cap situation

How close are the Celtics to getting under the second apron? After the Holiday-Simons trade, they're still about $18 million over the threshold. Here's a look at Boston's salary cap situation over the next two seasons:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsCeltics offseasonJrue Holiday
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us