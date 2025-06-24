Goodman: Why Brad Stevens has ‘major advantage' over other GMs

Brad Stevens has done a phenomenal job through his first four seasons as the Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations. This offseason, however, will be his most challenging yet.

Stevens' primary goal this summer will be getting under the second apron of the luxury tax while maintaining a roster that can compete for a title. The Celtics must shed roughly $20 million in salary to accomplish that task, which means they'll have to part ways with at least one rotation player from their 2024 championship core.

Moves might be made before or during the upcoming NBA Draft, during which the Celtics own the 28th and 32nd overall picks. Stevens could use both selections, or he could package them in a deal to move up the draft board.

Either way, the former Butler head coach knows what to look for in college prospects, and NCAA basketball analyst Jeff Goodman believes he has a significant edge on his counterparts.

"Brad Stevens has a major advantage over just about every GM in the NBA," Goodman said on the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's The Off C'season. "His college connections are so tight that he's not gonna be -- a lot of guys when they call up and they don't know these college coaches, let's face it, they're gonna be played. They are. They just don't have those relationships.

"No college coach is gonna lie to Brad Stevens because of what he did in college."

Stevens' draft selections since taking over for Danny Ainge include JD Davison, Anton Watson, and Baylor Scheierman. He acquired Jordan Walsh during the 2023 draft in a deal with the Sacramento Kings, who selected him at No. 38 overall.

Where Stevens has excelled in his role as Boston's front-office leader is in the trade market. Al Horford, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis each were acquired in deals that turned out to be lopsided wins for the Celtics. That group made up four of the C's top six during their 2024 title run.

Will Stevens make another stunning move this summer? Goodman wouldn't rule it out.

"The beauty of Brad is nothing's off the table," he said. "I mean, he's shown that to be the case, right? He's so smart and fearless in this job that if he feels like, 'Hey, you know what? I can get an unbelievable trade for Jaylen Brown,' I think he would do it.

"I don't think it's gonna be there for him, but I don't think he's scared to make a big trade. He's shown that and it's worked out for him. ... I think it gives everybody more optimism that whatever Brad does, it's probably gonna work out."

According to reports, Stevens and the Celtics are hearing trade offers on everyone except Jayson Tatum. That means Brown and White are technically on the table, though it would take a massive haul to acquire either star.

Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Sam Hauser are the more realistic trade chips for Boston this offseason. For Goodman, there's an obvious choice between Holiday and Porzingis.

"I wouldn't trade Porzingis right now. I just wouldn't," Goodman said. "I think his value is at its absolute lowest. I don't think this is the time. I think you gotta get him healthy again, get him out there, and then maybe deal him.

"If you can trade Jrue Holiday, that's the one I think you'd love to be able to get off your books. I just don't know how you're gonna be able to do it."

The 2025 NBA Draft is set to begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

