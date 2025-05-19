Boston Celtics

Watch Brad Stevens' end-of-season press conference with Celtics

Stevens is set to meet with the media at 2:30 p.m. ET.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics' season is over, but Brad Stevens' work has just begun.

The Celtics' president of basketball operations will hold an end-of-season press conference at the Auerbach Center on Monday, three days after Boston fell to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the teams' second-round playoff series.

There are plenty of topics for Stevens to discuss, from the status of superstar Jayson Tatum -- who had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon last Tuesday -- to a looming roster crunch that could force the front office to make several tough decisions this summer.

NBC Sports Boston will have live coverage of Stevens' press conference beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET, with co-hosts Trenni Casey and Brian Scalabrine providing their reactions and Celtics Insider Chris Forsberg weighing in from the Auerbach Center.

You can watch Stevens' press conference in the video player above, or on YouTube below.

