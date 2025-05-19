Watch Brad Stevens' end-of-season press conference with Celtics

The Boston Celtics' season is over, but Brad Stevens' work has just begun.

The Celtics' president of basketball operations will hold an end-of-season press conference at the Auerbach Center on Monday, three days after Boston fell to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the teams' second-round playoff series.

There are plenty of topics for Stevens to discuss, from the status of superstar Jayson Tatum -- who had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon last Tuesday -- to a looming roster crunch that could force the front office to make several tough decisions this summer.

