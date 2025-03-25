William, Kimberly Chisholm discuss experience since buying C's

Newly agreed majority Boston Celtics owner William Chisholm was in house to watch his new team Monday.

Chisholm, along with his wife, Kimberly, were in Golden 1 Center as the Celtics took on the Sacramento Kings in the final regular-season matchup this season between the two sides.

Chisholm agreed to become the next majority owner in a record sale worth $6.1 billion last week, set to take the reigns from Wyc Grousbeck.

Speaking with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin during the game, Kimberly detailed how Bill approached her about making the sale a reality.

"Honestly, I think he said, you know, 'This is something I'm interested in,' and part of me was like, can you actually do that?" she said. "Like it seems so incredible and like such a privilege and such an amazing thing that I was a little bit like, 'How does one even begin that?"

Bill followed up on what it means to him and his family.

"I mean this is...as a kid growing up in New England I didn't even know to dream about this and then to have it happen, you know, it was really emotional," Chisholm said. "I understand what this is about and what it means to the people of Boston because I'm one of them and I'm going to do it right."

Chisholm also got to speak with more players and staff in person ahead of the game, so he provided some insight on those conversations.

"The message was keep doing what you're doing, and if there's any way we can play any role, be a little helpful, we'd love to do that," he said, "And I'm just so proud of what they've accomplished, and we hope to build on it with them."

Additionally, Kimberly discussed dialogues she's had with Bill about Joe Mazzulla and Brad Stevens, with Kimberly amusingly explaining how she's a big fan of the pair.

"It's actually weird because I said at some point like, 'Bill, you need to tell Joe that I'm obsessed with him,' and he goes, 'That would actually be a little weird,'" she said. "But I am because he's doing such an incredible job and he has such an intensity, but he has a way, I mean, honestly, he's very funny and he has a way of interfacing, always waiting for what's gonna come next, but he's just an incredible visionary really.

"And we love Brad Stevens as a coach, so it was really, I was a little like, whoa, like we love our Brad. So it was big shoes to fill, but I was very, very happy to get to know him better."

Chisholm said he plans to be at the home games against the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns on April 2 and 4, respectively, and more often afterwards to continue the acclimation process.