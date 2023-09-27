Damian Lillard's trade to Bucks sends shockwaves across NBA Twitter

Damian Lillard is leaving Portland.

The star guard is joining the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In the trade, the Trail Blazers reportedly will get Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, an unprotected 2029 Bucks first-round pick and unprotected first-round swap rights with Bucks in 2028 and 2030. The Suns will reportedly receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Lillard will be joining Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, sending the internet into craze due to how unstoppable the duo could be.

Then you have the Miami Heat in a state of shock after Lillard reportedly wanted to join Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in South Beach.

Here are some of NBA Twitter's best reactions surrounding the blockbuster trade, including a response from Butler himself:

Jimmy Butler:



“Y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering.”



pic.twitter.com/bcyIrtTpeB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 27, 2023

*Everyone talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift*



Dame Lillard: pic.twitter.com/zzngWVpOFS — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 27, 2023

DAME LILLARD + GIANNIS!!! OH MY GAWD!!!



I had to interrupt my workout for this one! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YV0s22Un2P — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 27, 2023

ITS RING TIME @Dame_Lillard I SEE THE VISION!!! https://t.co/GE0DzbeWRo — Johnny Mendez (@askinjohnny) September 27, 2023

Giannis and lillard goin tear the Celtics and heat up this post szn — Jdott 🏀🥊 (@therealjdott17) September 27, 2023

DAMIAN LILLARD DID WHAT?? START THE SEASON NOW🤣🤣🤣 — rondo. (@Koffy_9) September 27, 2023

Heat fans seeing Damian lillard is going to the bucks pic.twitter.com/AaNZgr0CLL — Bam²⁵ (@The25thNigga) September 27, 2023

Heats fans seeing Dame Lillard go to the Bucks pic.twitter.com/fvqbdEgByN — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) September 27, 2023

Damian Lillard: I only want to go to Miami.



Portland: pic.twitter.com/jcH3PGrw17 — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) September 27, 2023