Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins involved in wild fan confrontation in Puerto Rico

Cousins, now 34 and playing for the Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional league, was ejected from their 101-91 loss to the Vaqueros de Bayamon and got into a tense confrontation with fans in the opposing arena as he walked toward the tunnel.

While there was plenty of trash talk as Cousins walked off the court, he appeared to throw up the middle finger in a fan's face, which prompted that fan and others to grab at the big man and even throw food and drinks on him. As Cousins attempted to go after the fans who were throwing things at him, he was tackled to the ground by arena workers and security.

Warning: Below videos show NSFW gestures

Ambiente familiar del cafre Demarcrus Cousins de los eliminados GBO Airlined provocando a los fanáticos en Bayamón. Esperamos que Dalmau lo suspenda de manera ejemplar, para que no haya doble vara pic.twitter.com/oc37njESr3 — Puestos Pa'l Problema (@ElPodcastPPP) June 10, 2025

In a prior scuffle that seemingly led to his ejection, Cousins and a courtside fan nearly exchanged blows after a brief back-and-forth.

Cousins hasn't played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season, where he appeared in 17 games with the Milwaukee Bucks and 31 with the Denver Nuggets. He was selected No. 5 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Kings and played with Sacramento until the team traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans in February 2017.

The two-time All-NBA performer also suited up for the Golden State Warriors (2018-19), Houston Rockets (2020-21) and Los Angeles Clippers (2021) during his 12-year NBA career.

Cousins first joined the Mets de Guaynabo in 2023 and led them to the playoffs that season before signing with the Taiwan Beer Leopards in Taiwan's T1 League last year. He's back with the Mets de Guaynabo this season, and it's unclear what kind of discipline he might face for Monday's actions.