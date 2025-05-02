Gregg Popovich done coaching Spurs, will transition to team's front office

It's the end of a legendary era in San Antonio.

Basketball Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich will no longer be the head coach of the Spurs and is transitioning into the role as president of basketball operations, he and the team announced on Friday. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson will step in as the Spurs' new head coach, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Popovich, 76, has been with the Spurs since 1994 and served as head coach since the 1996-97 season. He is the NBA's all-time winningest coach with 1,422 regular season victories to go along with five NBA championships.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement released by the team. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Popovich suffered a mild stroke in November, and the team announced in February that he would not be returning to the sidelines this season. Johnson filled in as interim coach, guiding the Spurs to a 34-48 record and missing the playoffs.

During the 2023 offseason, Popovich signed a five-year extension with the team to remain head coach and team president. That announcement came weeks after the team selected French phenom and eventual NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in the NBA draft.

Popovich spent 35 nearly 35 years in all with the Spurs. He was an assistant coach from 1988-92 and returned to the team as its executive vice president for basketball operations and general manager in May 1994. He fired head coach Bob Hill in December 1996 and named himself head coach, holding the role until Friday's announcement.

Johnson has been a Spurs assistant coach for the last six seasons after joining Popovich's staff in 2019.

This is a developing story. More to come.