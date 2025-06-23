NBA

Watch: Thunder player's baby amusingly knocked out on NBA Finals podium

Isaiah Hartenstein's son was not bothered by the 18,000-plus fans cheering on the team's title.

By Sanjesh Singh

Oklahoma City relished a raucous atmosphere at Paycom Center after the team won the NBA title for the first time in the city's history.

But there was someone not fazed by the rowdy cheers and excitement of 18,000-plus fans.

That someone was Isaiah Hartenstein's baby son.

As the Thunder celebrated being crowned the latest NBA champions, fans noticed how Hartenstein's son was knocked out asleep on his father's chest on the podium. Even teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, also named Finals MVP, helped prop up his head to avoid being further slumped.

ESPN reporter Lisa Salters talked to Hartenstein on the podium and asked him about his son.

"I don't know why he's asleep right now, but I guess it's not loud enough," Hartenstein said before giving fans an order. "I'm going to need y'all to get louder real quick."

Despite the fans' increased volume of cheers and claps, the baby remained knocked out.

The NBA world had plenty of reactions to the moment, including former Oklahoma City star Kevin Durant, who congratulated his ex-team for its victory.

It'll make a great story for Hartenstein to tell his son one day when he's grown up.

Pacers legend Jalen Rose explains how the Oklahoma City Thunder built a "juggernaut" and are in "pole position" to win the 2025 NBA Finals.

